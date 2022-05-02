Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day Events This Week

Details By Native News Online Staff May 02, 2022

Last year, President Joe Biden declared May 5th, 2021 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. Events were held across Indian Country to raise awareness of the day and the issue. This year, Indian Country is keeping the fire burning by hosting more events across Indian Country, all this week.

Some are about murdered and missing Indigenous women, others about Indigenous women and girls; some are about Indigenous children, and others are about Indigenous people or relatives. They all have hashtags, and they all have the same tragic thing in common: Too many of our people are missing or murdered.

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians come together to shatter the silence and give voice to the thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People who deserve to be a national priority. More than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women and men have experienced violence in their lifetime and Native women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than ALL other ethnicities, making it the third-leading cause of death for Native women. The Tribes will wear red and march to remember our missing relatives in downtown Grand Rapids at Ah-Nab-Awen Park Thursday, May 5, at` noon.

Who: Hosted by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians. Tribal Members will share their stories and how this crisis has affected them personally. Everyone is welcome.

What: March for awareness and call for justice on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Where: Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 220 Front Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Is your community hosting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Day event(s) next week? If so, please let us know, and we'll add it here. You can e-mail editor [@] nativenewsonline.net. Chi miigwech.

