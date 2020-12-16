Currents

Minnesota’s MMIW Task Force Releases Findings

Details By Darren Thompson December 16, 2020

ST. Paul, Minn. — A task force established in 2019 in Minnesota that focuses on the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) released its first report that in Minnesota, American Indian women and girls make up 8 percent of murdered women and girls in the State.

Indigenous women (and girls) make up only 1 percent of the state’s population, according to the report released on December 15, 2020 by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The report published several findings including:

1) Root cause of MMIW injustices are based in colonization and historical trauma, racism, and sexism and sexual objectification of Indigenous women and girls.

2) Indigenous women, girls and two spirit people are not at increased risk of violence because of individual risky behaviors or poor choices, but rather systemic risk factors such as poverty and homelessness, child welfare involvement, domestic violence, sex trafficking and prostitution which place them in dangerous situations.

3) Once an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing or dies under suspicious circumstances, the investigation, prosecution and sentencing processes that are supposed to serve justice often fail to provide equal and fair treatment for Indigenous victims.

4) The system does not include sufficient resources for adequate culturally responsive healing resources for Indigenous victims or survivors, families and communities.

The findings were applauded by Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan—“We measure what we care about, which is why this report is a transformative achievement,” said Flanagan in a statement.

“For far too long, Native women have been, at best, invisible, and at worst, disposable. As Native women and girls experienced violence, went missing, or were murdered at disproportionate rates, too often, the cases and root causes went unexamined,” said Flanagan.

In 2019, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Task Force was created through unanimous bipartisan support of the Minnesota Legislature, and was coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and signed into law by Governor Tim Walz in 2019.

The Task Force is composed of representatives of the Governor’s administrative cabinets, the Minnesota State Legislature, law enforcement, organizations that serve Indigenous women and victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and all 11 federally recognized tribes in the state of Minnesota.

Some of solutions presented in the report are: 1) create an MMIW Office to provide ongoing attention to and leadership for this issue; 2) ensure adequate funding and resources to implement these recommendations; 3) address systemic racism, and 4) focus on eliminating poverty and meeting basic needs.

“We’re here for you now and we’re going to do what we can to make this better so that nobody has a mother, an aunt, or a grandmother, daughter or sister walk out the door and never know if they are going to see them again,” said Minnesota Representative and Chair of the MMIW Task Force Mary Kunesh-Podein.

Distributed by the Department of Public Safety Office of Justice, CLICK to read the report.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Darren Thompson