Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Gets Sen. Warren's Endorsement for US Senate

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell May 13, 2025

Native Vote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), endorsed Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, a tribal citizen of the White Earth Nation, for U.S. Senate in a video today, adding to the growing list of support.

In Warren’s video, she commended Flanagan, who is running for one of the Senate seats in Minnesota, calling her a “fighter” ready to support the working class of America.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We need Democrats in the Senate who are going to fight with everything they've got for working families. That’s why I’m endorsing Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan to be the next senator for Minnesota,” said Senator Warren. “Peggy’s a fighter. She’s tough, smart, experienced, and ready to take on corrupt special interests in order to make life better for working people.”

Flanagan has already secured endorsements from Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, former U.S. Senator Al Franken, Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Auditor Julie Blaha, and dozens of state, local, and community leaders, including nearly every member of DFL House Leadership and five legislators from the second congressional district.

Flanagan expressed her gratitude to Warren for her endorsement in a statement.

“I am beyond honored to have Senator Warren’s endorsement,” said Flanagan. “Elizabeth is a hero of mine. She’s a pragmatic leader who has spent decades fighting for working families. We don't get what we don’t fight for - and I’m ready to join her in the fight to take on Donald Trump, challenge the status quo in DC, and build something better for Minnesota families.”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter