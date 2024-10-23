Message to Indian Country: Make a Plan to Vote

By Neely Bardwell October 23, 2024

Native Vote 2024. With less than two weeks left until November 5, election day is quickly approaching, now is the time to make a plan to vote if you haven't already.

Making a plan to vote can increase your likelihood of following through on your intentions.

Whether you’re voting by mail, in person on November 5, or in early voting, your voice can help shape the future of our communities.

This election season, Native people can make the difference. In 2020, the Native vote helped secure the win for President Joe Biden, as Native Americans turned out in record numbers to the polls.

“Yes, your vote matters. President Kennedy won his election in 1961 by just over 100,000 votes, or an average of one vote per precinct. The 2016 presidential election in Michigan was decided by just over 10,000 votes. The number of Native Americans in Michigan in 2020 is about 110,000. We can be the margin of victory,” Dr. Aaron Payment, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians council member, explained.

In order to ensure all Native voices are heard this election, it's imperative that you make a plan early. Here are some tips that can help you make your plan.

If you’re voting by mail, send in your ballot immediately! Check your state’s deadline for when ballots must be received and ensure yours gets in on time. Remember, some states require ballots to be postmarked by Election Day.

If you plan to vote in person, use resources like Native Votes or Vote411.org to confirm your polling place, check ID requirements, and find out the hours your location is open.

If you haven't registered yet, check what the registration deadlines are for your state. If your state allows same-day registration, you can still register and vote in person on Election Day. Visit Vote.org to confirm your state’s policies and registration deadlines.

Make sure you’re informed before you vote. Visit BallotReady.org to review the candidates and issues on your ballot so you can make decisions that reflect your values.

Of course, elections are not won alone. Your vote can inspire others. Reach out to your friends, family, and community members today and remind them to get out and vote.

Or better yet, offer to help make a voting plan for them.

