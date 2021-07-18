Meskwaki Sac and Fox Tribe Hosts Rosebud Entourage on the Final Journey Home for Nine Children Who Died at Carlisle

Details By Levi Rickert July 18, 2021

TAMA, Iowa — The long journey home from Carlisle, Penn.—both in distance and time—to the Rosebud Indian Reservation for the remains of nine children who died at Carlisle Indian Industrial School some 140 years ago included a stop Meskwaki Settlement, near Tama, Iowa on Thursday evening.

The remains were turned over to Rosebud tribal officials and 12 members of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s youth council, in a ceremony that included Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), actor Mark Ruffalo, and others. After the nine cedar coffins were transferred, the Rosebud Tribe’s entourage left Carlisle on Wednesday afternoon to make the 1,400 miles trip back to their reservation.

On Thursday afternoon, the Rosebud entourage was greeted by the Tama Tribal police chief and Meskwaki Veteran Motorcycle Escort near Tama and then escorted into the Meskwaki Settlement.

As the Rosebud entourage arrived at the tribal gym where they were to be fed, a resounding silence fell upon dozens of Meskwaki Sac & Fox tribal citizens assembled for the historic moment.

“We realized what were looking at. The trailer carrying those nine little caskets. As a Meskwaki people we believe just as the Lakota people believe their spirits are here with them. So, it was very humbling and sad to realize we were literally welcoming these young little baby ancestors to our home for a moment,” Yolanda Pushetonequa, Meskwaki Sac & Fox tribal citizen, said to Native News Online.

“And then the mix of sadness and happiness as we saw the Lakota elders, youth and leaders get out of their cars and walk toward us. We didn’t have everything planned to a T, so I was not expecting that all our people would run outside when they showed up but we all did! Everyone just ran out of the gym to witness them pull in and get out. That was important for us and I’m glad we did greet them that way,” Pushetonequa continued.

Members of the Rosebud Youth Council who escorted the nine remains of their ancestors back home. (Photo/Facebook)

According to Pushetonequa, the Sac and Fox Tribe as Lakota and Dakota relatives married into their community who live there.

"I feel like this was very important for them and a showing of support for them as well. I know they attended and it probably meant a lot to all of them that their Meskwaki relatives and friends did this for their people. But for everyone it was all for those children who never made it home. Everyone can imagine the pain of having their child taken from them and never to be seen again. That pain is never going to be gone but we felt like we had a chance to help someone as they go through this moment of healing," Pushetonequa added.

The Meskwaki Tribal Council on behalf of the tribe presented a gift to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Chairwoman Judith Bender and Treasurer Delonda Pushetonequa welcomed the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to the Meskwaki Settlement upon their arrival and presented a large replica clay pot.

The Rosebud entourage continued their journey home to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. They arrived Friday and the nine children who died at Carlisle were laid to rest for their final time.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter