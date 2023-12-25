Merry Christmas from Native News Online Staff

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The Native News Online staff wishes you a Merry Christmas and best wishes for prosperous New Year.
More Stories Like ThisGun Lake Casino Raises $48,000 to Toys for Tots Fundraiser
Native News Weekly (December 24, 2023): D.C. Briefs
Pro-Fish Rep. Mary Peltola Lauds President Biden's Signing of Executive Order to Combat Foreign Trawlers
The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation Donates $25,000 to Spread Holiday Cheer
In a world filled with inaccurate narratives about Native Americans, we spotlight the overlooked, unheard and underrepresented stories that are often overlooked by the mainstream media. Our journalism is free for all to read, but it is not free to produce. Your donation provides the much-needed financial support for us to produce inclusive Indigenous journalism that inspires, informs and uplifts Native Americans. Thank you for being a force behind our work. Together, we are rewriting the narrative.