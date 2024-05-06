Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler Takes Helm of NAFOA

Details By Levi Rickert May 05, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A thousand Native American tribal and business leaders and corporate leaders this past week attended the 42nd Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA) conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

On Tuesday, NAFOA members selected Rodney Butler, who has served as chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation since January, 2010. Butler succeeds Christina Danforth (Oneida) who was president of NAFOA for the past 15 years. She chose not to run for reelection.

Butler's service to his tribe dates back to 2004, when he was elected to serve on the tribal council. One year later in 2005, he was appointed Tribal Council Treasurer, a position he held through 2009. During his tenure, Butler chaired the Tribe's Finance, Housing and Judicial Committees, the MPTN Utility Authority, and served as an Interim CEO for Foxwoods Resort Casino.

As tribal chairman, Butler's has focused on the long-term stability for the tribe's citizens, government, and business enterprises.

In his acceptance speech on Tuesday, Butler said he is looking forward to working with the executive board of the organization that has worked hard to build tribal economies through their dedication and commitment.

NAFOA was founded more than 40 years ago as the Native American Finance Officers Association to highlight the role of tribal finance in fostering economic opportunities. Over the last four decades, NAFOA has grown along with tribes to be advocates of sound economic and fiscal policy and developers of innovative training programs in financial management to build the skills of the next generation.

