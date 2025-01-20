Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: A Day of Quiet Reflection and Call to Action

Details By USET (United Southern and Eastern Tribes) January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025, marks the annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“On this day of coinciding significance, during a time of perpetual American strife and division, let today serve as both a marker and reminder. Let this be another moment when we decide to be better, void of moral turpitude and hate, but rather filled with the kindness, love, and reverence we should express for one another as children of our Creator. As our shared journey continues, as the days ahead arrive at our doorsteps, let us lead with courage and call upon the teachings we have been blessed with to elicit profound conviction, reflecting the values we should all share in common as part of our greater American community and as fellow human beings,” said USET/USET SPF Executive Director Kitcki A. Carroll.

This is a day that honors the achievements of Martin Luther King, Jr. A Baptist minister who advocated the use of nonviolent means to end racial segregation. It's a day not just for quiet reflection but a resounding call to action. For the days ahead, and every day, we offer you with some thoughts for reflection:

A poem by Maya Angelou (excerpt below)

My wish for you is that you…Continue

To be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your act of kindness…Continue

To dare to love deeply and risk everything for the good thing…Continue

And by doing so, you and your work will be able to continue…Eternally

The Hill We Climb

A poem by Amanda Gorman (excerpt below)

The norms and notions of what 'just' is isn’t always justice

If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change, our children’s birthright

When day comes, we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.

If only we’re brave enough to be it.