Man Arrested for Shooting Paint Balls at Hoopa Valley Tribal Officers

Hoopa Valley Tribal Police from the Hoopa Valley Tribe in northern California provided backup to Humboldt County deputies last Sunday, Oct. 2, on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were told that Ki Ai Lincoln had threatened to assault another individual.

According to a news release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police, upon arrival they tried to make contact with Lincoln. He entered into his residence and returned armed with what appeared to be a weapon. Lincoln then pointed at officers and they were fired upon with paint balls that hit their vehicle.

Lincoln then retreated back into his house. The officers then surrounded the residence to keep him from fleeing the property. Officers attempted to make contact with Lincoln, but he initially refused to cooperate.

After a short time, Sergeant A. Doolittle began to communicate with Lincoln. Sgt. Doolittle was able to convince him to exit his residence and come to the front porch, where he was secured without further incident.

Officers arrested Lincoln and he was taken to Humboldt County Jail where he was charged with Assault on an Officer and held until further court action.

There were no reported injuries.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter