Mailing of $2,000 Checks for Navajo Elders Almost Completed

Details By Native News Online Staff February 24, 2022

The Navajo Nation on Thursday announced that the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will complete the mailing of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Hardship Assistance checks in the amount of $2,000 for approximately 46,000 Navajo elders, who are 60 years and older and who previously received the CARES Act Hardship Assistance.

Next up for the Office of Controller will be the will be the printing of checks for previous hardship assistance recipients below the age of 60 years, with the exception of new applicants and individuals that have outstanding issues such as changes to their mailing address.

The Office of Controller has hired temporary staff members to help with the processing of the ARPA Hardship Assistance.

“The Office of the Controller has many dedicated employees who work weekends and holidays to expedite the processing of hardship assistance checks, in addition to many other daily tasks. I appreciate their diligence and commitment as this challenging process continues. We understand that many families are in need of financial relief and we are working as quickly as possible,” Controller Elizabeth Begay said.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-62-21 into law, approving $557 million for the ARPA Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people to help mitigate the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The funding provides $2,000 for adults, who are 18 years and older on or before January 4, 2022 and $600 for minors who are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

“With hardship assistance checks going out to our elders, it’s very unfortunate and disheartening to receive reports of elders being mistreated by their own family members. The hardship assistance funds are intended to help everyone during this pandemic, especially our elderly parents and grandparents. Our teachings tell us to honor, love, and respect our elders. Please have respect for your elders and help them just as they’ve helped us in so many ways. As these funds continue to be distributed, please use the funds for essential items and services to help all of us overcome this pandemic,” said President Nez.

The Office of the Controller will continue accepting new applications for the ARPA Hardship Assistance Program for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation, who did not previously receive Hardship Assistance. New applicants must complete/sign the ARPA Hardship Program application and submit no later than December 30, 2022. Applications available at: https://www.nnooc.org.

The Office of the Controller continues to receive inquiries regarding previous hardship assistance recipients who are now deceased. If a hardship assistance check is received for a deceased recipient, please return the check to the Office of the Controller by mail to: Navajo Nation Office of the Controller, P.O. Box 3150, Window Rock, Arizona 86515.

