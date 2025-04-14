Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Makes Choice Not to Take Corporate Money in Bid for U.S. Senate

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell April 14, 2025

Native Vote. Current Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced today that she will not be taking corporate donations in her bid for the U.S. Senate.

Starting her run for Senate early, Flanagan has made it clear that she will be rejecting money from powerful corporate political action committees in order to stand strong for the people of Minnesota.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Taking corporate money is a choice, and it’s an easy choice for me: I’m not taking money from corporations, and I never will,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “I’m running a grassroots campaign powered by people, not corporate checks. I can’t stand strong for Minnesotans in Washington if I’m beholden to the billionaires that rigged our government in the first place.”

Before Flanagan was Lt. Governor, she served on the Minneapolis School Board, was the Executive Director of the Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota, and also served in the State House. Her dedication to working on behalf of Minnesota’s families, children, and small businesses is made clear through her work.

Now, she is running for the U.S. Senate to fight back against the cutting of crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security; being the voice of Minnesota families in Washington. Since launching her campaign, Flanagan has hosted 12 Kitchen Table Conversations around the state, the majority in red districts in greater Minnesota, to listen to what Minnesotans have to say.

So far, Flanagan has visited St. Louis Park, Apple Valley, Duluth, Hibbing, Rochester, St. Cloud, Wood Lake, Moorhead, Bemidji, Brainerd, Blaine, and Minnetonka. Next stop for her is St. Paul for Kitchen Table Conversation number 13.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter