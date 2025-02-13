Lt. Gov. Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) Intends to Run for US Senate in 2026

Details By Levi Rickert February 13, 2025

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, the highest-ranking Native American woman in state government and a citizen of the White Earth Nation, announced on Thursday her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat in 2026. Flanagan's intentions followed Minnesota Senator Tina Smith's announcement earlier earlier in the day that she will not seek reelection next year.

“My intention is to run for Senate and continue to serve the people of Minnesota. I’ll make a formal announcement later this month. In the meantime,” Flanagan said ina statement. I’m talking with the community and my family and friends. I will have more to say soon.”

“Senator Smith is also an organizer at heart. She knows we all do better when everyone has a seat at the table. Thank you, Tina, for your leadership. I look forward to continuing our work together for Minnesotans,” Flanagan continued.

Smith, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, spoke at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Executive Winter Session on Tuesday morning. Flanagan also attended the session that same day.

During her address, Smith noted that Flanagan had visited her at her Washington apartment on Monday evening.

There were rumors that Flanagan might run for governor of Minnesota next year. However, she told Native News Online that Governor Tim Walz had not yet decided whether he would seek reelection.

Flanagan said Smith paved the way for so many women throughout her career.

“She uses her voice to fiercely defend the people of Minnesota. She’s fought for small businesses, farmers, and those who’ve been overlooked so they can have a fair shot at economic success,” Flanagan said.

