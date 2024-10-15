La Crosse, Wisconsin Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Details By Kaili Berg October 15, 2024

LA CROSSE, Wisc. — On Monday, October 14, 2024, the City of La Crosse hosted its annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration in partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation, marking a day of cultural appreciation, education, and community engagement.

Held at the La Crosse Center and Riverside Park, the event featured a wide range of activities, performances, and educational opportunities, all designed to celebrate the history, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous peoples, especially the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is a crucial observance that replaces Columbus Day in many areas to honor the true history of Indigenous peoples and acknowledge the impact of colonization. This day encourages people to reflect on Indigenous resilience, contributions to society, and the ongoing struggles for sovereignty and cultural preservation.

The day began with a lacrosse tournament, a sport deeply rooted in Indigenous tradition, at Riverside Park. Following the tournament registration, the day’s educational programming kicked off at the La Crosse Public Library, where Dr. Ariel Beaujot presented A Story of Resistance to Colonization in the City We Now Call La Crosse.

A ceremonial flag raising and proclamation at Pearl Street Walkway further signified the importance of the day, followed by a welcoming address by Jon Greendeer, Ho-Chunk Nation President, at the La Crosse Center.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed various performances, including the Hoocąk Exhibition Dancing and the Majestic Monarch dance team, which brought traditional music and dance to life in South Hall.

Notably, performances by Sampson Funmaker (flute solo) and Irene Keenan Jr. highlighted the depth of Indigenous talent in the arts. The event also featured short educational talks by Josie Lee, Director of the Ho-Chunk Museum & Cultural Center, who discussed the importance of cultural preservation and education.

In addition to performances, the event included several educational components. A native plants and trees identification walk, led by Dr. Alysa Rembsurg, offered a hands-on learning experience about the local flora and their importance in Indigenous culture.

Guests were also invited to explore information booths and listen to readings by Indigenous authors such as Corey Rae White and Irene Keenan Jr., who read from their respective works. The celebration concluded with a performance by Irene Keenan Jr.

By celebrating the traditions, history, and contributions of Indigenous peoples, the event promoted greater understanding and respect in the community. As La Crosse continues to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day, it sets an example for fostering unity and recognizing the vital role of Indigenous cultures in shaping the future.

