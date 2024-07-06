Juanita Martinez Appointed as Principal Victim Witness Advocate for the Navajo Nation Office of the Prosecutor

Details By Native News Online Staff July 06, 2024

Juanita Martinez has been named as the new principal victim witness advocate for the Navajo Nation Office of the Chief Prosecutor Office.Her diverse skill set and extensive knowledge perfectly align with our mission to develop and implement programs that signiﬁcantly beneﬁt the vulnerable segments of the Navajo Nation community.

“Juanita's dedication and extensive experience make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are conﬁdent that under her leadership, we will provide exceptional support to victims and witnesses, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met," Chief Prosecutor Vernon L. Jackson, Sr. said.

Martinez's extensive background includes working with the Navajo Head Start program, where she gained valuable insights into early childhood education and development; serving as a regional manager for a Child Support program, demonstrating her leadership skills and commitment to children's well-being through effective support systems; and acting as a program supervisor with the Office of Navajo Women & Children, overseeing initiatives aimed at empowering and protecting women and children.

"I am honored to take on the role of Principal Victim Witness Advocate. I look forward to working closely with the team and our community partners to ensure that every victim and witness receives the support they deserve,” Martinez said.

The role of the principal victim witness advocate involves overseeing the Victim Witness Program with the Office of the Prosecutor, ensuring that all services meet the highest standards of care and efficiency. Responsibilities include developing and implementing strategies to enhance victim and witness support, ensuring they receive the necessary guidance and assistance.

Additionally, the role serves as the primary liaison between victims, witnesses, and the prosecution team, ensuring clear and effective communication throughout the legal process, and supervising all victim witness advocates throughout the Navajo Nation. The position also involves collaborating with Coconino County Victim Witness Services, Utah Navajo Health Services, Inc., Navajo Division of Social Services, and other victim services programs that serve the Navajo Nation, to provide comprehensive support and resources.

