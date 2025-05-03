Jamul Indian Village Celebrates Historic Land Reclamation with Passage of S. 3857

Details By Native News Online Staff May 03, 2025

The Jamul Indian Village of California marked a momentous occasion last week, celebrating the passage of S. 3857—the Jamul Indian Village Land Transfer Act—alongside members of Congress, local officials, Tribal Leaders, Elders, and community members. The legislation facilitates the long-awaited return of 172.10 acres of ancestral land in Jamul to the Tribe.

This historic transfer, formalized through federal legislation, places four parcels of land into trust on behalf of the Jamul Indian Village. The bill was introduced in the House by Congressman Darrell Issa and co-sponsored by Congressman Juan Vargas, with companion legislation in the Senate introduced by Senator Alex Padilla and former Senator Laphonza Butler. President Joe Biden signed the Act into law on December 23, 2024.

With the addition of these lands, the Tribe’s reservation expands from a mere 6 acres to more than 178 acres—an essential step toward the Tribe’s vision for sustainable growth, economic self-sufficiency, and community revitalization.

To commemorate the occasion, the Tribe hosted a Fee-to-Trust Celebration on one of the newly transferred parcels, known historically as the Barrett property. The event featured remarks from Tribal Council Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto, Congressman Issa, State Senator Brian Jones, and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

"The Tribe has worked long and hard to create the resources necessary to buy land in our ancestral homeland,” Tribal Council Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto said. “With the passage of the bill and the land brought back into trust we can now focus on new opportunities to build our community back" she continued.

The celebration included a traditional land blessing, storytelling by Tribal members about their historical ties to the land, and a closing bird song to honor the occasion. Plans for the Barrett property include restoring the Barrett House, developing commercial and community-use areas along the frontage, and constructing housing for Tribal members on the remaining land.

“This is about government doing the right thing for our Tribal community,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) in congratulating the Tribe. “Helping create an opportunity that allows Tribal families to live together on land they historically called home is an honor,” he continued.

The passage of S. 3857 is more than a legislative achievement—it’s a milestone in the ongoing journey toward justice, self-determination, and renewal for the Jamul Indian Village and future generations.

