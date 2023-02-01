Interior Secretary Haaland to Travel to Australia, Highlight International Climate Partnerships

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Wednesday that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) will travel to Australia during the week of February 13, 2023. The trip will highlight the importance of Indigenous Knowledge, collaborative conservation and international partnerships to inform the global effort to fight the climate crisis.

While there, Haaland will underscore the interconnectedness of the Department of the Interior’s mission and priorities with those of our international counterparts, including the U.S. relationship with key allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

On February 14 at 7:30am AWST, Secretary Haaland will deliver a speech on these themes, hosted by the Perth USAsia Centre in Perth, Western Australia.

