Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Will Provide MMIW Message to Native News Online Live Stream

Among the special guests on tonight’s Native News Online’s “Crisis in Indian Country: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” Facebook live stream will be Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who sent a video to discuss the epidemic spread.

The live stream will take place tonight, May 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. – EDT. The informative program coincides with “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2021.”

President Joe Biden in a White Proclamation said:

“On Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, we remember the Indigenous people who we have lost to murder and those who remain missing and commit to working with Tribal Nations to ensure any instance of a missing or murdered person is met with swift and effective action.”

The event will feature expert panelists who each bring their own unique perspectives and insights into the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous persons throughout Indian Country.

“Native News Online endeavors hard to provide current and accurate information across Indian Country. This live stream furthers our attempt to explore a very serious problem in Indian Country,” Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online said. “We are excited with our slate of panelists who are working very hard every day to stop missing and murdered Indigenous persons in Indian Country.

Join us for this informative and timely one-hour conversation that discusses this vital issue.

Covid-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country will be co-hosted by Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) and Managing Editor Kyle Edwards (Anishinaabe).

CRISIS IN INDIAN COUNTRY: MISSING AND MUREDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Facebook Live Event

CLICK Here to go to site

FREE EVENT - Register Today

More Stories Like This

10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff