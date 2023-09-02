Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Travel to Canada to Discuss Strengthening Indigenous Communities

Details By Native News Online Staff September 02, 2023

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) will travel to Ottawa, the capital of Canada, to engage in discussions with Canadian leadership focusing on the mutual commitment of our two nations to empower Indigenous communities.

Traveling with Secretary Haaland will be Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community.

Sec. Deb Haaland (Photo/File)

The Interior Department officials will be hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen.

Secretary Haaland will also represent the U.S. government during the fifth meeting of the Trilateral Working Group (TWG) on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls. This collaborative effort, initiated by leaders from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, aims to address the troubling rates of violence experienced by women and girls from Indigenous communities as a pressing regional concern.

