Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Marries Longtime Partner on Saturday

Details By Native News Online Staff August 30, 2021

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, New Mexico — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland married her longtime partner Skip Sayre on Saturday at the Santa Ana Pueblo, located north of Albuquerque, N.M.

Friends and relatives of the couple began posting photos of the wedding reception on social media on Sunday.

Even the groom got into the act. He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Last night Debra and I were married at Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo. Shortly after the ceremony, the clouds opened up to a rainstorm and a big, bright rainbow appeared.”

U.S. Dept. of the Interior Press Secretary Tyler Cherry confirmed the marriage in a statement emailed to Native News Online Sunday evening:

“Secretary Deb Haaland celebrated her union with longtime partner Skip Sayre at a ceremony in her home state of New Mexico on Saturday night. Consistent with CDC guidance and New Mexico’s public health orders, guests were required to be vaccinated and wear masks. The Secretary’s dress was designed and sewn by her sister and the ceremony included traditional elements to honor her ancestry.”

According to social media posts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) attended the wedding reception.

When she was sworn in on March 18, 2021, Haaland became the first American Indian to serve as a presidential cabinet secretary. She is a tribal citizen of the Laguna Pueblo.

