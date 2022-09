Interior Leaders to Testify on Department’s Commitment to Strengthening Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff September 12, 2022

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Sept. 1, members of the Department of the Interior will testify before two House Natural Resources Subcommittees to highlight the Department’s commitment to strengthening Indian Country.

Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will testify before the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands on tribal co-stewardship of public lands.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, Wizipan Garriott, will testify before the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples on several bills impacting Indian Country.

Interested listeners can tune into the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands Hearing at 10 am ET here and to the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples at 1 pm ET here.

