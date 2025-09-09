Interior Department Streamlines Process to Accelerate Broadband Infrastructure in Tribal Communities

The Department of the Interior’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs announced a new policy today aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and accelerating the approval process for tribal broadband infrastructure projects. The updated policy is part of Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum’s broader initiative to streamline federal support for tribal priorities, including infrastructure and energy development.

Designed to improve access in rural and underserved areas of Indian Country, the policy introduces a comprehensive framework for efficiently processing right-of-way applications essential to broadband deployment. These rights-of-way are required to construct broadband networks on tribal lands, including individually owned Indian trust or restricted lands. To expand connectivity, broadband projects often utilize existing infrastructure corridors, such as roads.

“This new policy supports the Trump administration’s commitment to cutting red tape and upholding tribal sovereignty,” said Janel Broderick, principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian Affairs. “Expediting processes and respecting tribal decision-making are key to fulfilling our responsibilities to tribal communities.”

Broadband infrastructure plays a critical role in supporting economic development, education, healthcare, and overall quality of life in tribal communities. It encompasses a wide range of technologies, including fiber optics, wireless systems, transmission lines, satellite, cable, and internet services—each of which is vital to improving connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

As part of the new streamlined process, the Bureau of Indian Affairs now has seven business days to review submitted applications and notify applicants if additional information is required. The policy also outlines opportunities for waivers of specific regulatory requirements and reinforces deference to tribes and landowners in determining what serves their best interests.

A series of webinars on this newly released policy will be open to Indian Affairs staff, tribal realty staff, federally recognized tribes, tribal organizations, Alaska Native corporations, federal partners and industry.

The webinars will be held on:

