Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations 2022

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 07, 2022

While the official celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day doesn’t take place until Monday, October 10, there’s no need to wait.

Starting tomorrow, Indigenous People’s Day celebrations are sweeping communities across the nation as Native Americans and allies honor the immense contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples.

Here’s a list of Indigenous People’s Day events happening across Indian Country over the next few days. We’ll keep it updated as we learn of additional events. Please feel free to send us information about events in your community via email at [email protected].

Saturday, Oct. 8

Boulder, CO

“Current Conversations, Generational Trauma and Healing,” Right Relationship Boulder

10:30 am — Noon MDT

Virtual

Panelists include Marty Chase Alone (Lakota), Jordan Dresser (Northern Arapaho), Billie Sutton (Southern Arapaho)

“Current Conversations, Revitalizing Indigenous Language,” Right Relationship Boulder

3:30 - 5 p.m. MDT

Virtual

Panelists include Joseph Dupris (Modoc, Klamath, Paiute, Lakota), Theresa HisChase (Northern Arapaho), Fort Lewis College Indigenous Language program representative.

Sunday, Oct. 9

New York City

8th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration

Sunday- Monday

Randall Island, NY

Featuring Indigenous speakers, dancers, musical performances, vendors and food.





Monday, Oct. 10

Philadelphia, PA

Idigenous People's Day Philly, Inc.

11 am- 5 pm

Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park)

The annual event is hosted by Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly, Inc (IPD Philly), an Indigenous-led emerging non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA.

Phoenix, Arizona

Indigenous People’s Day at The Heard Museum

9:30 am-4 pm

The Heard Museum

Join in on this special day during which we honor the vitality, beauty and diversity of American Indian people

New York City

Onsite Educator’s Open House Native New York

11 am-4 pm ET

National Museum of the American Indian

Join the museum’s education team for a day of hands-on learning and tours of the exhibit, Native New York. New York State educators are eligible to receive CTLE credit for attending.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Transformative Teaching

1-2 pm EDT

Virtual

How is teaching a form of activism? This Indigenous Peoples’ Day program highlights Native youth who are incorporating Indigenous voices in K–12 education and promoting inclusive conversations in our nation’s classrooms.

Cincinnati



Indigenous People’s Day Potluck

6:30 pm EDT

Jacob Hoffner Park

Bring a dish to share and celebrate Indigenous People’s Day in Cincinnati.

Washington, D.C.

Come to the Circle

2-5 pm EST

Adjacent to the National Museum of the American Indian

American Indian Society of Washington, DC in partnership with Circle Legacy Center, United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and Saving the Circle will be holding an Indigenous Peoples Day event adjacent to the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) on the National Mall in Washington, DC with speakers, performances, education, and informational sessions.

Concord, Mass.

Discovery Museum Reflection Room: Whose Land are We On?

10 am- 4 pm EST

Discovery Museum

Explore a variety of stories written by Indigenous authors to learn more about Native histories and cultures. Take a closer look at a map of New England to see where the tribal territories overlay the borders that we know as our current cities and towns. Then, add a mark to the map where you live to find out whose land we are really on.

Winchester, Mass.

2nd Annual Winchester Indigenous Peoples’ Day Family Celebration

10 am-Noon EST

Wright-Locke Farm

The event is designed to honor Indigenous people by highlighting their historical accomplishments and innovation and will include a tour of the farm; planting activities; an interactive activity underscoring Indigenous peoples’ innovation; opportunities to learn about contemporary Indigenous issues and support upcoming MA legislation; and more.

Acton, Mass.

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Noon-1 pm EST

Acton Memorial Library

Quiet Storm and Strong Bear, leaders of the Nashobah tribe will provide a sermon on indigenous matters and a performance of their native music.

Michigan

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Noon-1 pm

Grand Valley State University

Senior student and citizen of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of the Pottawatomi Indians, Elliot Fair will be presenting on the issues that are impacting our natural resources in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

San Francisco

International Indian Treaty Council: Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Events

12 pm- 3pm

Yerba Buena Gardens

Indigenous cultural performers, speakers and vendors.

Annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island

4 a.m.

Pier 33

Boats department Pier 33 at 4:30, 4:45 and 5:15 a.m. All boats return by 9 am. Tickets $11. Children under 5 free.

Buffalo, NY

Indigenous People’s Day Ride

6 p.m.

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Join for a 10-mile roundtrip ride with two stops to learn about local Indigenous culture and history, returning to Big Ditch Brewing Company for an afterparty with food, drinks, music and fellowship.

Warner, NH

Hopkinton Historical Society’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day Program

3 p.m.

Riverway Park

Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with the unveiling of a sculpture of an Abenaki man and woman.

Indianapolis, IL

Indigenous People's Day Tour

Noon-1 pm

Eiteljorg Museum

In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, join curator of Native American Art Dorene Red Cloud (Oglala Lakota) for a tour focused on Native American and First Nations art in the new exhibit, Expressions of Life: Native Art in North America.

Chicago

Indigenous Peoples' Day featuring Indigenous, Chicha Roots, Kichwa Runa, Galguez Laxá, and Dizá

6:30 pm

Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall

The concert brings together Chicago's Native American, Indigenous communities, and the general public to celebrate a more inclusive holiday.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter