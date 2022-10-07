Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations 2022

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
While the official celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day doesn’t take place until Monday, October 10, there’s no need to wait.
Starting tomorrow, Indigenous People’s Day celebrations are sweeping communities across the nation as Native Americans and allies honor the immense contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples.
Here’s a list of Indigenous People’s Day events happening across Indian Country over the next few days. We’ll keep it updated as we learn of additional events. Please feel free to send us information about events in your community via email at [email protected].
Saturday, Oct. 8
Boulder, CO
“Current Conversations, Generational Trauma and Healing,” Right Relationship Boulder
10:30 am — Noon MDT
Virtual
Panelists include Marty Chase Alone (Lakota), Jordan Dresser (Northern Arapaho), Billie Sutton (Southern Arapaho)
“Current Conversations, Revitalizing Indigenous Language,” Right Relationship Boulder
3:30 - 5 p.m. MDT
Virtual
Panelists include Joseph Dupris (Modoc, Klamath, Paiute, Lakota), Theresa HisChase (Northern Arapaho), Fort Lewis College Indigenous Language program representative.
Sunday, Oct. 9
New York City
8th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration
Sunday- Monday
Randall Island, NY
Featuring Indigenous speakers, dancers, musical performances, vendors and food.
Monday, Oct. 10
Philadelphia, PA
Idigenous People's Day Philly, Inc.
11 am- 5 pm
Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park)
The annual event is hosted by Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly, Inc (IPD Philly), an Indigenous-led emerging non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA.
Phoenix, Arizona
Indigenous People’s Day at The Heard Museum
9:30 am-4 pm
The Heard Museum
Join in on this special day during which we honor the vitality, beauty and diversity of American Indian people
New York City
Onsite Educator’s Open House Native New York
11 am-4 pm ET
National Museum of the American Indian
Join the museum’s education team for a day of hands-on learning and tours of the exhibit, Native New York. New York State educators are eligible to receive CTLE credit for attending.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Transformative Teaching
1-2 pm EDT
Virtual
How is teaching a form of activism? This Indigenous Peoples’ Day program highlights Native youth who are incorporating Indigenous voices in K–12 education and promoting inclusive conversations in our nation’s classrooms.
Cincinnati
Indigenous People’s Day Potluck
6:30 pm EDT
Jacob Hoffner Park
Bring a dish to share and celebrate Indigenous People’s Day in Cincinnati.
Washington, D.C.
Come to the Circle
2-5 pm EST
Adjacent to the National Museum of the American Indian
American Indian Society of Washington, DC in partnership with Circle Legacy Center, United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and Saving the Circle will be holding an Indigenous Peoples Day event adjacent to the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) on the National Mall in Washington, DC with speakers, performances, education, and informational sessions.
Concord, Mass.
Discovery Museum Reflection Room: Whose Land are We On?
10 am- 4 pm EST
Discovery Museum
Explore a variety of stories written by Indigenous authors to learn more about Native histories and cultures. Take a closer look at a map of New England to see where the tribal territories overlay the borders that we know as our current cities and towns. Then, add a mark to the map where you live to find out whose land we are really on.
Winchester, Mass.
2nd Annual Winchester Indigenous Peoples’ Day Family Celebration
10 am-Noon EST
Wright-Locke Farm
The event is designed to honor Indigenous people by highlighting their historical accomplishments and innovation and will include a tour of the farm; planting activities; an interactive activity underscoring Indigenous peoples’ innovation; opportunities to learn about contemporary Indigenous issues and support upcoming MA legislation; and more.
Acton, Mass.
Indigenous People’s Day Celebration
Noon-1 pm EST
Acton Memorial Library
Quiet Storm and Strong Bear, leaders of the Nashobah tribe will provide a sermon on indigenous matters and a performance of their native music.
Michigan
Indigenous People’s Day Celebration
Noon-1 pm
Grand Valley State University
Senior student and citizen of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of the Pottawatomi Indians, Elliot Fair will be presenting on the issues that are impacting our natural resources in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
San Francisco
International Indian Treaty Council: Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Events
12 pm- 3pm
Yerba Buena Gardens
Indigenous cultural performers, speakers and vendors.
Annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island
4 a.m.
Pier 33
Boats department Pier 33 at 4:30, 4:45 and 5:15 a.m. All boats return by 9 am. Tickets $11. Children under 5 free.
Buffalo, NY
Indigenous People’s Day Ride
6 p.m.
Big Ditch Brewing Company
Join for a 10-mile roundtrip ride with two stops to learn about local Indigenous culture and history, returning to Big Ditch Brewing Company for an afterparty with food, drinks, music and fellowship.
Warner, NH
Hopkinton Historical Society’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day Program
3 p.m.
Riverway Park
Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with the unveiling of a sculpture of an Abenaki man and woman.
Indianapolis, IL
Indigenous People's Day Tour
Noon-1 pm
Eiteljorg Museum
In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, join curator of Native American Art Dorene Red Cloud (Oglala Lakota) for a tour focused on Native American and First Nations art in the new exhibit, Expressions of Life: Native Art in North America.
Chicago
Indigenous Peoples' Day featuring Indigenous, Chicha Roots, Kichwa Runa, Galguez Laxá, and Dizá
6:30 pm
Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall
The concert brings together Chicago's Native American, Indigenous communities, and the general public to celebrate a more inclusive holiday.
