Indian Gaming Association's Indigenous Peoples' Day Message

The following statement was released today on Indigenous Peoples' Day by the acting chairman of the Indian Gaming Association, David Z. Bean:

Honoring Truth, History, and the Strength of Our People

Today, the Indian Gaming Association joins tribal nations across the country in celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a day to honor truth, resilience, and the enduring sovereignty of our Native peoples.

This day is not about rewriting history. It is about telling it right. Our ancestors were never lost or discovered. Long before Columbus lost his way across the ocean, our people were thriving, governing, and building strong nations across this land. Indigenous peoples have always shaped what became this nation, through medicine, agriculture, governance, and service. The democratic ideals that helped frame the U.S. Constitution were inspired, in part, by Native systems of government such as the Iroquois Confederacy.

Even in times when this country denied our rights, Native men and women stepped forward to defend it, serving in the military at five times the national average. That is the truest measure of courage, love, and commitment to this homeland.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day reminds us that the strength of this nation comes not from hiding its history, but from facing it with honesty. Our story is not one of defeat; it is one of survival, unity, and resilience.

As we honor our ancestors, we also carry forward the vision and strength of the late Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr., whose leadership embodied the spirit of this day. Chairman Stevens reminded us that unity among tribal nations is our greatest strength, and that when we stand together, we elevate not only our people but the future of all generations. His legacy continues to guide the Indian Gaming Association as we move forward with determination and faith in who we are as sovereign nations.

Moving Forward Together, we remember that the story of Native people is not one of defeat, it is one of survival and strength. Tribal nations continue to build a better future for our children and for all communities around us. On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, let us remember the lessons of our ancestors and the values they taught us: respect, unity, and balance. Let this day remind us that when history is told truthfully, it can heal and bring us closer together as a nation.

Let this day be a call to learn, to listen, and to understand. When we tell the full story, our story, we create a stronger and more united country.

Today and every day, we stand in honor of the first peoples of this land.

We remember the sacrifices, celebrate the resilience, and continue the work to ensure that the truth of our history and the power of our sovereignty endure for generations to come.

