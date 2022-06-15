Indian Affairs Living Languages Grant Program to Help Sustain Indigenous Knowledge

Details By Native News Online Staff June 15, 2022

Forty five tribal communities will work towards bolstering their Native languages, thanks to a $7 million boon from the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced today by Assistant Interior Secretary Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community).

The Living Languages Grant Program provides tribes and tribal organizations with funding to document and revitalize their Native languages.

For more than 150 years, federal Indian boarding schools operated in the US with an objective of eliminating Native languages, contributing to a loss of fluent speakers today.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Native language preservation has for many years been cited by Indigenous leaders as important to their self-preservation, self-determination and sovereignty,’ Newland said in a press release. “Native preservation and language revitalization is a critical priority because languages go to the heart of a tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs and self-governance.”

Grant proposals were rated on the extent to which funding would document, preserve or revitalize a Native language; the degree to which the language addressed by a proposal risks extinction; the likelihood that the instruction to be funded would revitalize the language by preventing intergenerational disruption; and the number of students or percentage of Tribal members the proposal would benefit.

The competitive grant process ranked applicants based on: the extent to which funding would document, preserve or revitalize a Native language; the degree to which the language addressed by a proposal risks extinction; the likelihood that the instruction to be funded would revitalize the language by preventing intergenerational disruption; and the number of students or percentage of tribal members the proposal would benefit.

The grantees and funding amounts are:

Artic Slope Community Foundation, Inc.: $172,026

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa: $86,241

Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska: $200,000

Chickaloon Native Village: $166,300

Chickasaw Nation: $199,997

Chippewa Cree Tribe: $180,100

Comanche Nation: $192,121

Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians: $161,150

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation: $82,396

Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians: $59,290

Delaware Nation: $198,996

Diné College: $60,189

Forest County Potawatomi Community: $155,718

Fort Belknap Community Economic Development Corporation: $199,680

Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe: $121,299

Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria: $199,686

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Inc.: $200,000

Lummi Nation: $200,000

Manzanita Band of Diegueno Mission Indians: $129,337

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe: $199,901

Modoc Nation: $199,854

Mohegan Tribe of Indians CT: $85,064

Muscogee (Creek) Nation: $69,789

Nez Perce Tribe: $159,958

North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California: $192,371

Northern Arapaho Tribe: $169,649

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation: $60,000

Omaha Tribe of Nebraska: $200,000

Pala Band of Mission Indians: $192,461

Puyallup Tribe of Indians: $139,931

Quapaw Nation: $72,000

Rosebud Economic Development Corporation: $168,793

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan: $193,998

San Carlos Apache Tribal Council: $184,344

Santee Sioux Nation: $157,956

Santo Domingo Pueblo (Kewa Pueblo): $123,795

Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians: $106,554

Spirit Lake Tribe: $170,297

Tribal Government of Saint Paul Island: $172,328

Turtle Mountain Community College: $200,000

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe: $200,000

Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California: $138,230

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes: $198,364

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska: $81,134

Wiyot Tribe: $198,704

More Stories Like This