In Support of Journalists on World Press Freedom Day 2021

Details By Native News Online Staff May 02, 2021

A Brief Note from the Publisher

Monday, May 3, is World Press Freedom Day, which celebrates the importance of news and information as a public good — while leaving no one behind.

Native News Online upholds this tenet by providing accurate, timely and free news to Indian Country, while also informing non-Natives about those things important to Indigenous peoples in the United States and Canada.

This has proven especially true during the Covid-19 pandemic that hit Indian Country harshly. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Native News Online has published hundreds of Covid-related stories to ensure our tribal communities have access to accurate information about the deadly disease.

All for the public good.

As a valued Native News Online supporter and reader, please consider making a donation today to celebrate World Press Freedom Day.

Megwetch for your time and support.

Levi Rickert

Founder & Publisher

10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff