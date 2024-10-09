Idaho State Senator Asks Native Candidate "Why don't you go back to where you came from?"

Native Vote 2024. A recent incident at a small-town candidate forum in Kendrick, Idaho, has ignited controversy and accusations of racism after Idaho state Senator Dan Foreman, a Republican from Viola, made a disparaging comment toward Democratic House candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

The incident occurred on October 1, 2024, during a moderated forum featuring six candidates running for Idaho's District 6 House and Senate seats.

The controversy centers around an exchange that occurred when candidates were asked about their views on discrimination in Idaho. Carter-Goodheart, representing the Democratic Party, spoke about racism and discrimination being ongoing issues in the state, citing the history of white supremacist enclaves in North Idaho as a relevant concern.

Following her remarks, Foreman stood up, reportedly shouting, “Why don’t you go back to where you came from?” before leaving the event early.

This statement sparked outrage, especially given Carter-Goodheart’s heritage as a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Indigenous Nez Perce people have lived in Central Idaho and the Pacific Northwest for thousands of years, and Carter-Goodheart herself hails from Lapwai, located on the Nez Perce Reservation.

The Nez Perce Tribe expressed its dismay in a news release, stating that it was "extremely disheartened" by Foreman's comments, which they interpreted as an attempt to racially divide the community.

“Given our history and presence in the region, it is difficult to interpret the recent incident as anything other than an attempt to racially divide people while diminishing the value of some relative to others,” the tribe said. They also called on other elected leaders to take a stand against such "hateful and divisive politics."

Foreman, however, denies any accusations of racism. In a Facebook post two days after the forum, he described the allegations as a “left-wing hit job” and asserted that Idaho does not have a problem with systemic racism.

In defense of his comments, Foreman claimed that he was referring to his own status as a "Native American" by virtue of being born in America, a claim he said was not intended as a racial slur.

Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon echoed Foreman's defense, stating that the party stands behind him and accusing the media of pushing a "racism narrative."

“This was a setup, pure and simple,” Moon said, accusing both Democrats and the media of deliberately misrepresenting the situation to attack Foreman. She further stated that neither Foreman nor the state of Idaho has a racism problem.

Despite this defense, Foreman’s history of inflammatory remarks and public outbursts has raised concerns. In 2018, he garnered national attention after yelling at a group of University of Idaho students who wanted to discuss birth control and sex education.

In another incident, he was caught on camera at the Latah County Fair yelling at a man to "go straight to hell."

Carter-Goodheart, meanwhile, condemned the remarks as inappropriate and emblematic of deeper racial issues in Idaho. “Racist comments like this one that were directed at me have no place in our community,” she said, reflecting on the broader issues of discrimination she believes persist in the state.

The forum incident occurred just days after the Nez Perce Tribe participated in the United Against Hate summit in nearby Moscow. The event, held in collaboration with U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit and various local and federal agencies, was part of an effort to combat hate crimes and foster unity. The Nez Perce Tribe emphasized the importance of building relationships within the community to combat ignorance and prevent hate from gaining a foothold.

While the incident has further polarized opinions in Idaho, it highlights the broader ongoing discussion about race, discrimination, and political division in the state.

As the Idaho Republican Party stands firmly behind Foreman, many within the community and beyond are left grappling with the implications of this heated exchange and what it means for the future of political discourse in the region.

