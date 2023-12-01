How Native American Members of Congress Voted on the Historic Expulsion from Congress of George Santos

Details By Native News Online Staff December 01, 2023

Voting differently than their House leaders, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), 105 Republicans joined 206 Democrats in voting to expel George Santos (R-NY) from the House of Representatives on Friday. In the end, the vote was 311 to 114 on Friday morning. The vote is historic, as Santos is only the sixth member of Congress ever to be expelled from Congress.

Three of the four Native Americans serving in Congress voted yes.

Those voting yes were Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK-4th District), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS-3rd District), and Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D-AK-At-Large). Cole, the longest-serving Native American in Congress, chairs the House Rules Committee.

The only other Native American in Congress, Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK-2nd District) voted no on the measure.

Prosecutors accuse Santos of a number of financial misdeeds, including reimbursing himself for loans to his congressional campaign that he appears to have never actually made — in essence, stealing money from campaign donors.

