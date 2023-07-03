How Indian Country is Celebrating the Fourth of July

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 03, 2023

Last week, we asked Native News Online social media followers how they celebrate the Fourth of July as Native Americans.





Read on to see how Indian Country is celebrating the Fourth of July, and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The following answers have been published as written.

June 2, 1924 is when Native peoples were granted US citizenship. To me the 4th of July is like Cinco de Mayo — a way for humans to make money.

— Melanie Tallmadge Sainz

This native Veteran enjoys duel citizenship, I will respect both defend both until the day I die, ask my dad, Ira Hayes, our beloved, Navajo code talkers, how they feel… learn from out tragic history don’t repeat it and look forward with open heart and mind. Former chairman of my beloved Suquamish People.

—Lyle Emerson George

I don’t get patriotic, given our history with America. I enjoy fireworks so I make it out to see them but that’s about it.

— Monica Lazur

We have a big powwow at Ft. Duschene that weekend every year!

— Erin Cahill

July 6 1889 Miskwaagamiiwi-zaaga'igan signed for Sovereignty. Their celebration is one of the Best I've ever seen.

— Monika Brunner

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

I just treat it like any other day off from work. Go boating with family, motorcycling, roping and a day to get away. And eat! Steaks! Crawfish!

— Austin Mix

I respect those that do celebrate it but I’m not “patriotic “ per say. Usually we go to a powwow.

— Tee Antone

We go camping and forget about the fireworks.

— Hooghan Lani

I watch Smoke Signals and have hot dogs.

—Onna Marie

I plan on finding a peaceful demonstration in a larger community to be a part of. Afterward you can celebrate the hard work and survival of you and your ancestors with your own fireworks.

— Nicoli Poitra

151st Quapaw Nation Powwow.

— Mary Wheeler-McCarty

I don't. Only Earth Day, Indigenous People's Day, summer and winter solstice, and Juneteeth.

— Apak T Hill

We don't celebrate the creation of the country illegally occupying our land.

— Kelly Reagan Tudor

I only celebrate June 2. Day of Indian Citizenship Act. I’ll think about celebrating a different day when they honor the Fort Laramie Treaty.

— Bunny Vardanega

I don't. So called independence day didn't apply to us, and still doesn't. This does not mean that I don't support military personnel. They have my utmost respect and I honor them year round for their service to people.

— Sibyl Enciso Esquivel

Not a special day to me (at over seven decades of age), we celebrate our warriors on Vets Days too but this day seems to be in honor of the whole notion of it's birthday and independence from their mother country of europe. We (Native/Indigenous People) don't have any connections to that "independence" at all. It does remind us that their arrival that destroyed us almost completely.

— Berni SantaMaria

Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho celebrate the new year at this time after ceremony.

— Abigail Wilson

Why celebrate a colonizer’s holiday? The government and the millions of its non-indigenous peoples that live in our lands don’t respect us. Our treaties have yet to be fulfilled. I personally don’t celebrate anymore. Just another day.

— Tÿłēr Brïdgę

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter