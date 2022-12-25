Holiday Message from the 24th Navajo Nation Council

Details By Native News Online Staff December 25, 2022

Speaker Otto Tso and the 24th Navajo Nation Council provide the following statement to commemorate the Holiday Season:

With short days and long nights, the Winter Solstice marked the beginning of the winter season for our Navajo people. As we gather during this season, our children and grandchildren will learn about our connection to the natural world. It is during this time we share stories, sing songs, and give offerings to our Diyin Dine’é.

With our traditional songs, ceremonies, and prayers; we are reminded of our strength, compassion, beauty, and connection to Níhímá Nahasdzáán. As we move forward, our devoted faith and way of life will continue to sustain us into the New Year.

In the spirit of Christmas, the 24th Navajo Nation Council wishes you and your family a time of joy, health, happiness, and success. As you gather safely, may this holiday revolve around love, laughter, generosity, and kindness.

During the holidays, we remember our deployed military men and women who defend and protect our nation. We also pray for our people who are having a difficult time this year and wish them strength and peace.

May the Creator continue to guide and protect the people of the Navajo Nation. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Baa Hózhǫ́ǫgo Késhmish Adííłeeł dóó Nizhónígo Nihéédadoohah!

