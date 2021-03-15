History! Deb Haaland Becomes First Native American Confirmed to Presidential Cabinet

Details By Native News Online Staff March 15, 2021

WASHINGTON — Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, is the 54th Secretary of the Interior of the United States.

The Senate voted 51-40 on Monday to confirm Haaland, making her the first Indigenous person to serve in a presidential Cabinet. She is also only the third woman to lead the agency, which stands eigth in line to the presidency.

Four Republican senators — Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan — voted with Democrats to confirm Haaland, despite public attacks from other Republican senators calling Haaland "radical" and too "left-wing."

A date for Haaland's swearing-in ceremony has not been set.

More to come.

