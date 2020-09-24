Currents

Here’s What’s Happening in Indian Country This Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff September 24, 2020

Need weekend plans? Here’s a few events starting this weekend across Indian Country.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN INDIAN REOPENS, Friday, Sept. 25

After being closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., reopens to the public this Friday, Sept. 25. The museum will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free timed-entry passes are required and are available on the museum’s website.

The museum in New York City remains closed.

WHAT: Reopening of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 25; 11 a.m. EDT

WHERE: Fourth Street & Independence Avenue, Washington, D.C.

CALIFORNIA NATIVE AMERICAN DAY, Friday, Sept. 25

With 109 federally recognized tribes and several state recognized tribes, California celebrates California Native American Day on Friday, Sept. 25.

The day started in 1939 by then-state governor Culbert Olson, who announced a day in September “Indian Day.” In 1968, Gov. Ronald Reagan, along with California tribal leaders, acknowledged the fourth Friday as California Native Indian Day in September. It wasn’t until 1998 that it became an official “state holiday” to not only acknowledge, but to learn about the culture, histories and heritage of tribal nations within the state.

WHAT: Virtual poetry reading by Emily Clarke (Cahuilla), Kelly Cabellero (Tongva), and Megan Dorame (Tongva)

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 25; 3 p.m. PDT

WHERE: RSVP here

This event is sponsored by UCLA American Indian Studies Center

MICHIGAN INDIAN DAY, Friday, Sept. 25

The fourth Friday in September of each year is known as Michigan Indian Day. This designation dates back to 1974 when the Michigan legislature enacted Public Act 30. In 2007, the Michigan House of Representatives said: “Michigan Indian Day is an excellent opportunity for Michigan citizens to better understand and appreciate the many contributions that people of Native American descent have made to our state.”

The Grand Rapids Native community will celebrate Michigan Indian Day at:

WHAT: Michigan Indian Day Celebration

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 25; 12 noon – 4 p.m. - EDT

WHERE: Rosa Park Circle, 135 Monroe Center N.W., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Speakers will speak on the importance of preservation and the celebration of Native culture. American Indian foods will be available for purchase.

This event is sponsored by the Anishinaabe Circle.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines such as facial masks social distancing of six feet will be required at the event.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Exhibition, Opens Sept. 25

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan and its Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways will hold a virtual grand opening of Boontak! (Stop it!): Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 25.

The exhibition seeks to raise awareness about the atrocities of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) crisis that impacts tribal communities across Turtle Island.

Saginaw Chippewa tribal citizen and accomplished photographer Marcella Hadden and her granddaughter Christina Benz took photographs that capture the synergy among Native Americans fighting back against the injustice.

WHAT: Virtual opening of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Exhibition

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 25; 12 noon EDT

WHERE: www.sagchip.org

The exhibition will be on display at the Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways, 6650 East Broadway Road, Mt. Pleasant, Mich., from Sept. 25, 2020 to May 5, 2021.

For more information about the exhibition and events, contact the Ziibiwing Center at 989-775-4750 or visit www.sagchip.org/ziibiwing.

