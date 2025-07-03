Here’s How You Celebrate the 4th of July, According to Our Readers

Details By Kaili Berg July 03, 2025

Earlier this week, we asked Native News Online social media followers how they celebrate the Fourth of July as Native Americans.

The answers we received were as varied as the people who shared them, highlighting everything from reflections on history and ancestral strength to community gatherings and family traditions.

For many across Indian Country, Independence Day is seen through a distinct lens, blending cultural identity with the complexities of the holiday’s meaning.

Lab Brown

Keep the dogs safe by taking them where they don't hear any fireworks. Maybe Narbona Pass and eat sandwiches .

Erin Cahill

Pshhh, going to the Ft Duchesne Powwow.

Zannah Troddy

Never did after I outgrew fireworks. Usually powwow

Laura VerMeulen

I do not. What the heck are people celebrating, especially now?

Christopher Neal

I've traveled around the world so I appreciate the security of the United States and the ability to speak out, even in a jocular way, without too much retribution. That said, I stay at home. If explosions are happening outside, I find a place to hide. Make sure to water down your home and turn the sprinklers on to prevent fire.

onna Spottedcorn

No celebration, it s always family get together time traveling.

Tee Hat

Going to remember that in 1776 we were being colonized and Black ppl were slaves that this USA was built on my ppls genocide... I will put out a plate for my Ancestors and those who's bloodlines were eradicated for "their" freedom. And keep my dog calm. I ain't hating on my relatives who sell fireworks and make money. Or the kids who want to enjoy pretty lights. But maybe we ought to remind ourselves that as a population we should be the majority on this landmass not the minority. Their 4th of July cemented our minority status

Shaughn Keene

I dont celebrate any holidays, 4th of July isn't a Native day to celebrate...

Sue Littlecub Alston

Keeping our dogs calm!!

Marilyn Yazzie

Hello. I'm off that day from work. I just want to stay home and relax

