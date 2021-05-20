Help Native News Online Remember the Elders and Language Speakers We've Lost to Covid-19

Details By Kyle Edwards May 20, 2021

Native News Online, a national news outlet serving Indian Country as well as urban Native Americans and Alaska Natives, is creating a memorial to remember the Elders and Indigenous language speakers who have died from Covid-19. Have you lost someone to coronavirus or work with families who have? You can help us honor and remember them by sharing their story with Native News Online.

If you lost an Indigenous Elder or language speaker to Covid-19 or work with families who have (or know of someone who passed away in your community), Native News Online wants to hear from you. Together we can share the stories of all our relations taken from our communities and nations far too soon.

Native News Online's project, Remembering All Our Relations: Memorializing the Indigenous Elders We’ve Lost to Covid-19, aims to capture the loss felt throughout Indian Country. Why are we doing this? Because the loss of our Elders—the bearers of our languages and traditional ways—due to the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all of our communities both culturally and emotionally. They are more than just a number, and the implications of this is far too great to ignore.

If you would like an Indigenous Elder or language speaker to be memorialized, here are some ways to reach us and share their story:

Fill out our ONLINE FORM

If you prefer to share your story orally, leave us a VOICEMAIL at this number: ‪ (616) 202-2125‬

Email us at [email protected]

More Stories Like This

10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter