Head Coach Kelvin Sampson (Lumbee) Leads Houston Cougars to NCAA Basketball Tournament Championship Game

Details By Levi Rickert April 06, 2025

The Houston Cougars men’s basketball team, led by head coach Kelvin Sampson, are heading to the NCAA’s men’s basketball championship game on Monday night. The Cougars beat Duke Blue Devils 70-67 on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Sampson is a tribal citizen of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Trailing by 14 with eight minutes remainsing in the game, the Cougars game battling back to defeat Duke.

Sampson was born in Laurinberg, N.C. and raised in Pembroke, N.C. — the heart of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Sampson is the only Native American head coach of a NCAA Division I men's basketball team.

This is the Cougar's first trip to the final since 1984. Despite having future NBA superstar players Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston lost to the Georgetown Hoyas 84 to 75.

The Houston Cougars will face the Florida Gators on Monday night in the championship game at 8:50 p.m. - ET. If they win, it will be the first national title for the Cougars.

