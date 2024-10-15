Harris-Walz Launches Most Expensive Native-focused Ad Campaign

Details By Neely Bardwell October 15, 2024

Native Vote 2024. This week, the Harris-Walz campaign launched new radio and TV ads to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris’ future plans when it comes to Indian Country. Part of Team Harris-Walz’s historic $370 million advertising reservations between Labor Day and Election Day, “Defend Those Principles” will air on Tribal radio and TV stations in and around the Navajo Nation to reach Native voters.

This increase in ad targeting to Native voters come after multiple visits to Indian Country, including on Wednesday when Governor Walz met with tribal leaders in the Gila River Indian Community and on Thursday when Vice President Harris held a rally at the Rawhide Event Center in the Gila River Indian Community, where she met with youth Tribal members and leaders.

“I believe that the bonds between our nations are sacred. We have a duty to uphold our trust and treaty obligations, to honor Tribal sovereignty, and to ensure Tribal self-determination,” Harris says in the ad.

In the ad, promises on the Democratic Presidential nominee are made including working to lower costs for Native families and continue to invest in Native businesses and make affordable health care more accessible.

The ad campaign targeting Native voters, dubbed the “I will Vote” campaign, will air in Arizona, North Carolina, Montana and Alaska, with digital, print, and radio ads. A majority of the ads will be placed in local and national Native-owned publications. This is their third, and most expensive, Native-focused ad campaign.

Previously, the Harris campaign on Oct. 2 launched the Native Americans for Harris-Walz coalition, aiming to mobilize tribal leaders, organizations and voters. The campaign dubbed its operations in Arizona, home to 22 federally recognized tribes.

In 2020, President Biden only won Arizona by about 10,000 votes by less than a 1% margin. Native Americans make up 5% of the population.

