Happy New Year from Native News Online

Details By Native News Online Staff December 31, 2023

New Year’s Day represents a transition into the unknown. With the transition into the New Year, there is a renewed hope for a better future in 2024.

With the New Year and decade upon us, is time to reflect on what was and will be. We know each year brings new challenges and new opportunities.

We at the Native News Online hope you make the best of overcominng the challenges and take full advantage of the opportunties life affords.

As we look forward, here are some statistics to ponder provided by the U.S.Census Bureau:

As the nation prepares to ring in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau today projected the U.S. population will be 335,893,238 at midnight EST, on Jan. 1, 2024. This represents an increase of 1,759,535 (0.53%) from Jan. 1, 2023, and 4,443,957 (1.34%) from Census Day (April 1) 2020. In January 2024, the United States is expected to experience one birth every 9.0 seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

The projected world population on Jan. 1, 2024, is 8,019,876,189, an increase of 75,162,541 (0.95%) from New Year’s Day 2023. During January 2024, 4.3 births and 2.0 deaths are expected worldwide every second. The Census Bureau’s Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the U.S. and world populations.

