Happy New Year - 2022 Has Arrived

Details By Native News Online Staff December 31, 2021

New Year’s Day brings us renewed hope for a better future. Each year brings new challenges and new opportunities.

As we enter 2022, the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic continues to bring challenges to stay healthy and strong.

The resiliency of Native Americans throughout history shined through generation after generation because of the sheer determination to survive by our ancestors. We are still here because of their strength.

As we look forward, here are some statistics to ponder:

According to a news release distributed by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday, the United States population will be 332,403,650 on Jan. 1, 2022. The projected world population on Jan. 1, 2022 is 7,868,872,451, an increase of 74,235,487, or 0.95 percent, from New Year’s Day 2021.

During January 2022, the United States is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and one death every 11 seconds. Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 130 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by one person every 40 seconds.

During January 2022, 4.3 births and 2.0 deaths are expected worldwide every second.

The Census Bureau’s Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the U.S. and world populations.

The U.S. clock shows the population by age (0 to 100+) and sex, and the most populous and highest density states, counties, and cities. The world clock shows the most populous countries, as well as the top U.S. export and import partners.

We at the Native News Online hope you make the best of the challenges and opportunities life affords.

