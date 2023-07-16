Haaland Accused of Ethics Violations

Tags

Details By Darren Thompson July 16, 2023

Just three days after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a public land order that prevents mining within 10 miles of Chaco Culture National Historical Park, the House Committee on Natural Resources sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), alleging a conflict of interest and ethics violations.

The Committees’ June 5 letter states that Haaland met with the Pueblo Action Alliance (PAA) leaders while she was the Secretary of Interior to discuss the organization’s opposition to oil and gas production on federal lands. They also state that the House Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Paul Gosar did not receive a response to their inquiry into Haaland’s potential conflicts of interest.

The letter states that Haaland’s daughter Somah Haaland —who has been employed by the PAA since 2020–traveled with the organization to lobby members of Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit lease sales for oil and gas development on federal land.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The letter demands Haaland turn over all communications between Somah and herself from March 16, 2021, to the present day, to the House Committee on Natural Resources before June 26, 2023.

“As you are aware, Federal agencies are responsible for fostering cultures of ethical conduct,” the Committee wrote. “Employees unable to act impartially are not qualified to perform their role in government. To ensure appropriate conduct, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) issues ethical standards by which all executive branch employees must abide.”

On July 13, the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee submitted a letter to the House Committee on Natural Resources’s Republican members citing Haaland’s history of advocacy for the protections around Chaco Canyon.

Prior to her election to the House of Representatives, Haaland published an opinion piece with VICE on October 23, 2017, where she wrote about additional protections surrounding the Chaco Canyon and asserts that it is her ancestral homeland.

The Committee wrote that they are interested in Haaland’s connections with the PAA.

The Alliance submitted a letter to Haaland with 101 organizations opposing bill H.R. 4337, which would roll back protections of the lands surrounding Chaco Canyon, and had a legislative hearing on July 13.

The House Committee’s June 5 letter also requested additional information regarding Secretary Haaland’s husband, Skip Sayre, and his ongoing consulting contracts with the Laguna Development Corporation (LDC). The letter states that Sayre was previously employed by the LDC in a leadership sales and marketing position and that the LDC is the operating “business arm” of the Pueblo of Laguna, where Haaland is an enrolled citizen.

The, signed by the Committee’s Republican members — Bruce Westerman (R-AR), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Cliff Bentz (R-OR), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Jerry Carl (R-AL), John Duarte (R-CA), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) — stated that federal government officials cannot use their positions for the gain of family members or nonprofit organizations.

Emails sent to the Department of Interior were left unanswered as of press time.

This is a developing story.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter