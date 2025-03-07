Gun Lake Casino Resort Unveils 16-Story Hotel, Setting a New Standard for Midwest Hospitality

Details By Levi Rickert March 07, 2025

WAYLAND, Mich. — In the wake of the Great Recession, with interest rates still high, the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi (Gun Lake Tribe) sought new opportunities for economic growth. Tribal leaders chose to establish a modest casino midway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan. In February 2011, the Gun Lake Casino officially opened its doors.

Over the years, the casino has undergone multiple renovation phases, each enhancing its offerings. Today marks the completion of Phase 5 and the grand opening of its 16-story hotel, positioning Gun Lake Casino Resort as a premier destination in the Midwest.

The $300 million expansion introduces 31 luxurious suites, the highly anticipated return of the reimagined Sandhill Café, a full-service spa, and a sophisticated new Lobby Bar, elevating the resort experience to new heights.

Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters and Tribal Councilors Brian Trevan & Nicole Overbeck cut the ribbon to open the resort.

"This $300 million project is a symbol of our tribe's sovereignty. It represents progress of our tribal citizens and continues our commitment to the local community," Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters said before he cut the ribbon on Friday morning. "Phase 5 is also a testament to our mission for the future seven generations of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, Gun Lake Tribe, and honors the seven generations before and the seven geneerations after."

Built by Clark Construction Company, Phase 5 was a 35 month construction project that utilized 900,000 trade hours. Of that total some 149,000 hours were performed by tribal members.

Unparalleled Luxury and Comfort

Gun Lake Casino Resort’s expansion features a magnificent 16-story, 252-room hotel, redefining luxury in the Midwest. The crown jewel of the resort, the Ogema Suite, is a breathtaking two-story, two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse spanning 3,368 square feet. This exclusive suite boasts an in-suite elevator, a full bar, and panoramic views of West Michigan.

A Destination for Relaxation and Rejuvenation

The MnoYé (Mm-NO-Yay) Spa offers a private pool and a serene retreat featuring gooseneck massagers, bubble massage benches, and private treatment rooms with customizable lighting and music. Guests can indulge in six luxurious massage treatment rooms, a full service nail salon, and a state-of-the-art gym equipped with Peloton bikes, treadmills, and free weights.

Diverse Culinary Experiences

Gun Lake Casino Resort caters to every palate by providing ample options for dining. The highly anticipated return of Sandhill Café brings a refreshed menu featuring classic comfort foods and all-day breakfast. From fine dining to casual bites, guests will find an array of culinary delights to enjoy from our 6 food venues.

The Perfect Venue for Meetings and Events

Gun Lake Casino Resort offers an ideal setting for meetings, conventions, weddings, and private events. Our versatile meeting and event spaces provide unique options for groups of all sizes. Guests are encouraged to connect with our dedicated hospitality team to plan their next gathering.

Wawyé Oasis – A Year-Round Tropical Escape

A first-of-its-kind experience in the Midwest, Wawyé (WAH-Yay) Oasis is a stunning 32,000- square-foot glass atrium, offering a tropical paradise kept at a perfect 80 degrees year round. This breathtaking venue will feature live palm trees, private cabanas, and lush tropical flora. Wawyé Oasis will house two distinct pool experiences: a 21+ VIP Pool and a Family Pool, offering something for everyone. The Wawyé Oasis is scheduled to open in May 2025.

A Testament to Skilled Craftsmanship

The March 7 hotel grand opening marks the culmination of nearly three years of dedicated construction efforts. Gun Lake Casino Resort extends its deepest gratitude to the skilled tradespeople who made this expansion possible. Phase 5 directly employed 1,160 construction workers, including plumbers, electricians, welders, ironworkers, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, painters, and general laborers. We are especially grateful to the Southwest Michigan Building Trades for their continued partnership since our original groundbreaking in 2009.

A Thriving Workforce and Career Opportunities

Gun Lake Casino Resort is proud to employ 1,500 dedicated team members across a wide range of departments, including gaming, hospitality, food and beverage, security, and executive management. We are always seeking talented individuals to join our team. For more information about exciting career opportunities and benefits, please visit: https://gunlakecasino.com/careers/.

