Gun Lake Casino Cuts Ribbon on $100M Expansion

Details By Levi Rickert September 21, 2021

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters and tribal council members cut the ribbon on the Gun Lake Casino’s $100-million expansion last Friday morning.

The new 72,000-square foot expansion features more seating for live concerts and sporting events, additional gaming space, outdoor fire-lit entertainment, and dining space, enhanced exterior features, and the ability for a guest to place wagers on their favorite sporting event.

“As a tribal citizen and a member of this community, I am proud to watch the growth of Gun Lake Casino,” Peters said. “With each new amenity and expansion, we increase our ability to contribute to the well being of the community and our tribal citizens.”

Since opening, the Tribe has invested $415 million in the property, including with the latest expansion, which adds 450 more slot machines and electronic table games. The expansion was built on the south side of the facility, making the new restaurants and entertainment areas closer to 129th Avenue for greater convenience and enhanced “curb appeal.”

The Gun Lake Tribe is proud to have built a truly first-class operation that has greatly enhanced the quality of life for its citizens and the local community, Peters said. Throughout the 10-year history of the casino thousands of jobs have been created, and millions of dollars has been spent on goods and services from Michigan-based companies, according to the Tribe.

The expansion includes:

SHKODÉ Chophouse features flame-grilled steaks and seafood. (Photo/Levi Rickert for Native News Online)SHKODÉ Chophouse named for the Pottawatomi word for fire, the new restaurant honors Gun Lake Tribe’s heritage through attention to flavor and quality with locally sourced and freshly harvested ingredients. Shkodé offers a vibrant atmosphere, encouraging guests to indulge their senses with flame-grilled steak and seafood, and a fresh take on American Cuisine.

CBK stands for “Craft, Bar, Kitchen” featuring over 100 quality beer offerings in bottles, cans and on draught, Gun Lake Casino’s newest tap house will provide guests with the perfect blend of malt and hops. CBK has a new outdoor fireplace to enjoy the unique atmosphere.

131 Sportsbar & Lounge offers an exuberant atmosphere to get in on all the sporting action! This is Michigan’s newest hotspot for live music, comedy, and non-stop sports entertainment. Inside 131 Sportsbar & Lounge, guests will feel as if they are part of the game while watching their favorite sporting events on floor-to-ceiling LED video walls and 180° panoramic views. Featuring over 28 million pixels and 1,000 square feet of HD viewing surface. 131 Sportsbar & Lounge has an outdoor patio area with additional viewing options to get in on the action

CBK features over 100 quality beer offerings in bottles, cans and on draught. (Photo/Levi Rickert for Native News Online)“This expansion reinforces Gun Lake Casino’s position as a premier entertainment and gaming destination in the Midwest. Each of these new venues blends the highest quality of dining with a unique entertainment experience that will resonate deeply with each guest,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino.

Gun Lake Casino provides career opportunities to nearly 1,000 current employees. Owned and operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, commonly known as the Gun Lake Tribe, the Gun Lake Casino has been recognized as “West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources for the past two years.

