Green Bay Packer Tucker Kraft Supports Cheyenne River Youth Project in “My Cause My Cleats” Initiative

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project December 02, 2024

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has chosen to support the Native-led, nonprofit Cheyenne River Youth Project through the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative. As CRYP’s champion, he is wearing custom cleats during weeks 13-14 of the NFL season to raise awareness and encourage donations.

Kraft was born and raised in Timber Lake, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. He played football for Timber Lake High School before playing college football at South Dakota State University; he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

“Tucker says that where he comes from has made him into the player he is today, and I think that resonates with all of our kids here at CRYP as well,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “We are deeply connected to our land and our communities here. We carry them with us wherever we go.

“We are deeply grateful to Tucker for selecting us as his cause in this special initiative,” she continued. “And, we are proud of him.”

The NFL debuted a 90-second commercial spot featuring several players and their chosen causes — including Kraft and Cheyenne River Lakota youth Wambli Gleska Quintana — during halftime of Monday Night Football on Nov. 25. It also aired during halftime of each of the Thanksgiving Day games, and it can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRAG6AmI4Zc.

A 30-second spot dedicated to CRYP aired during halftime of the CBS National game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Since 2016, “My Cause My Cleats” has given players a platform to make an impact off the field and in their communities, according to Tracy Perlman, senior vice president of player operations for the NFL.

Not only are players encouraging donations to their causes through the Rayze app, they also can choose to donate their cleats by auctioning them on NFL Auction. Fans may bid on the cleats online when they are listed ( https://nflauction.nfl.com/ ), and the NFL Foundation will donate all funds raised directly to the player’s chosen nonprofit.

To make a donation to support CRYP through Rayze, visit https://donate.rayzeapp.com/orgs/rTjuatFHKjICDx0DNffy. Supporters also can make a donation directly through the organization's website at www.lakotayouth.org