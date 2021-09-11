Grand Valley American Indian Lodge Powwow Observes a Moment of Silence to Remember Those Lost on 9/11

Details By Native News Online Staff September 11, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The powwow grounds became completely silent on Saturday afternoon right before the grand entry of the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge’s 60th Annual Powwow at Riverside Park, in Grand Rapids, Mich. to observe a moment of silence in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It was amazing how the park was completely silent,” Lori Shusta, director of the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge (GVAIL) said to Native News Online. The GVAIL wanted people to remember the importance of the day.

Saturday’s event was the first powwow held in Grand Rapids in two years because both annual powwows, the GVAIL and the Homecoming of the Three Fires Powwow, were canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Held every June, the Homecoming of the Three Fires Powwow was also canceled this year because of the ongoing pandemic in the state of Michigan.

Shusta was pleased with the size of the crowd on Saturday. There were long lines into the parking lot and to purchase food.

The powwow continues on Sunday, Sept. 12 with the grand entry beginning at 12 noon. Masks are encourged.

Grand Entry on Saturday afternoon before a large crowd. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Traditional male dancers. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Little River Band of Ottawa Tribal Councilor Ron Wittenberg carries in his tribe's eagle staff. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

10-month-old Ojibwe attends her first powwow. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

The powwow continues on Sunday in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter