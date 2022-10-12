Georgia GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker: “I’m Native American”

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 12, 2022

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has made many exaggerated claims throughout the 2022 election cycle—from statements that “too much money is going to trees” to his false claims that he was a high school valedictorian and that he “spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school.”

One of his latest claims, though, is sure to raise a few eyebrows in Indian Country.

At a September campaign rally in the town of Forsyth, Georgia, the former college and NFL football player was caught on tape making the claim that his grandmother “was full-blood Cherokee.”

“So, I’m Native American,” Walker said.

This isn’t the first time Walker has claimed Native American ancestry, according to a story published by HuffPost. At a January campaign event at the University of Georgia, Walker said he had just found out that his mother is “40% Native American.”

Walker continued to make claims about his alleged Native heritage at campaign stops in May and June, according to the HuffPost report. But he hasn’t offered any evidence to support his claims of Cherokee ancestors, even as his mother disputed Walker's claims of Cherokee blood.

HuffPost said it reached out to all three of the federally recognized Cherokee tribes in the U.S. ― Cherokee Nation, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians ― to see if they had any records that could validate Walker’s claims.

Two of the tribes did not respond, but a spokesperson for Cherokee Nation said the Tribe had no record of Walker in its database of citizens.

Walker’s campaign did not respond to a HuffPost request for comment about his claims of being part Cherokee or to a request for evidence that his grandmother was full-blooded Cherokee.

Walker, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, a Democrat, in the November election.

Watch the video of Walker claiming to be Native American:

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter