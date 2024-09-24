GOP Montana Senate Candidate Caught on Tape Comparing His Experience in Afghanistan Among to Dealing with Montana Native Americans

Details By Levi Rickert September 24, 2024

Native Vote 2024. There he goes again.

Already in hot water with Native American tribes in Montana for his racist and disparaging remarks about members of the Crow Nation, Montana Republican Tim Sheehy who is running to replace three-term U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), has been caught on tape making a false comparison to Indigenous Afghans and Indigenous people of Montana.

Speaking in front of the Fort Peck Tribal Council last month, Sheehy said: “You know, I lived amongst the Indigenous folks there who were colonized, lived in mud huts for months and years on end, eating their food, learning their culture, learning their language.”

A former Navy Seal, while serving time in Afghanistan, Sheehy apparently spent time with some Indigenous people of the war-ravaged country.

Perhaps, Sheehy feels his time spent among the Afghans has prepared him for working with the eight tribes in Montana. However, his previous comments don’t reflect his ability to maintain a trusting relationship with the Montana tribes.

In an audio clip recorded at a fundraiser on November 6, 2023, Sheehy brags about roping and branding with members of the Crow Nation. He says “it’s a great way to bond with the Indians while they’re drunk at 8:00 a.m.”

Four days later, while speaking at a Hamilton campaign event, Sheehy told the audience he rode in the Crow Fair parade. “They’ll let you know when they like you or not, if Coors Light cans flying by your head…They respect that,” was heard on another audio clip.

On September 5, the National Congress of Americans (NCAI) condemned the Republican candidate’s racist comments in a statement:

“The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) strongly condemns the remarks made by Montana GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, in which he used offensive language to stereotype Native people. Such harmful rhetoric has no place in public discourse, especially from those seeking elected office. These derogatory comments are a stark reminder of the persistent racism that Native communities continue to face.”

Crow Nation Chariman Frank Whiteclay said in a September 8 letter said Sheehy's comments reflect a discriminatory and racially prejudiced belief about all Native Americans. Whiteclay called Sheehy's comments "highly unprofessional."

Last week Friday, September 20, Sheehy made an appearance on FOX News and was given a chance to clarify those comments, but instead told the host that they are old recordings, and suggested they were edited to make him sound poorly. He offered no apology to Montana tribal leaders or tribal citizens.

“As you know, they’ll take recordings from years ago, chop them up and make them sound, you know, evil,” Sheehy said.

The recordings from last November obviously were not from years ago.

In a Napolitan News survey released on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Sheehy leads incumbent Tester 50 percent to 43 percent, conducted by RMG Research, of 491 potential voters. This is a flip of a Napolitan poll conducted in August that showed Tester with five point lead.

It was not clear if the survey included Native Americans in the state.

