Google Celebrates Native American Heritage Month with a Doodle Using a Kayak

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 15, 2024

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, which is celebrated during the month of November, Google today used as its daily theme a kayak on its homepage.

This Native American History Month Doodle, created by Inuit Nunangat artist Natashia Allakariallak, honors the kayak—a remarkable watercraft with a history that spans thousands of years. Originally designed for hunting, fishing, and transportation, the kayak has evolved into a popular recreational activity and competitive sport enjoyed worldwide today.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Indigenous people from the Arctic communities, including the Inuit, Aleut, Inupiat, and Yup’ik peoples, used the kayak for hunting purposes. The word kayak itself is rooted in the Inuit language, where "qajaq" means "hunter’s boat."

These early kayaks were meticulously crafted from animal skins, bones, and driftwood to navigate cold and often perilous waters. The boats were crucial tools for hunters, offering stealth and agility to capture fish, seals, whales, and other prey in even the most challenging conditions.

The kayak term originates from one of the 14 dialects in the Inuit-Yupik-Unangan language family. Kayaks were custom-built by hunters, each one tailored to their specific size, weight, and needs—considered not just tools, but an extension of the person using them.

Today, kayaking has become a global sport, from tranquil lake excursions to thrilling whitewater challenges. Yet, we owe its existence and widespread enjoyment to the ingenuity of the Northern tribes, whose ancestral designs continue to inspire this beloved activity.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter