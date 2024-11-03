Going into Election Day, Harris Leads Trump in Native News Online Survey

Details By Levi Rickert November 03, 2024

Native Vote 2024. A final national survey prior to Tuesday’s presidential election of 766 American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians show Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris edging Republican nominee Donald Trump 45% to 42% in a Native News Online poll among likely voters conducted in late October.

A previous poll released on October 22, 2024 showed Trump leading Harris 45% to 37% for Harris. Undecided likely voters account for 7% of respondents. None of the candidates garnered 5%.

The survey results don’t necessarily align with the attitudes of tribal leaders, who are supporting Vice President Harris. In mid-October 70 tribal leaders endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket. In a statement, the leaders said they commend her vision for Indian Country, which aims to support tribal families, strengthen nation-to-nation relationships, and create pathways for Native Americans to thrive.

Inflation Tops Issues

Native voters, like their non-Native counterparts, say high prices and the economy are issues they are concerned about as they decide on who to vote for in the presidential election. Trump voters (17%) are more concerned about high prices and inflation than are Harris supporters (13%).

Native American Issues

Harris supporters (14%) are more concerned with Native American issues than Trump voters (8%). Survey respondents said the top three Native American issues they are concerned with are: Protection of sacred sites, Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives, and tribal sovereignty.

Women’s Right to Choose

The number one issue Harris voters are concerned about is the women’s right to choose issue with 15% compared to only 2% for Trump supporters.

The Native News Online poll, with collaboration with the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, was conducted by a third-party source, Qualtrics, in order to reduce bias in the data.

Survey Methodology

Native News Online, in collaboration with the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, engaged with Qualtrics to conduct the survey.

During the 2024 election cycle, there will be four surveys conducted. The first survey became obsolete once President Biden pulled out of the presidential race.

The second survey results are published here. The third survey is being completed this week and the results will be published next week.

Funding for Native News Online’s election coverage, including our surveys, were made possible with funding from the MacArthur Foundation, National Congress of American Indians, and Four Directions - Native Vote.

Native News Online will conduct a post-election survey/poll to determine who Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians voted for in the November election.

