Gathering Set to Honor White Buffalo Born in Yellowstone National Park for June 26th

Details By Native News Online Staff June 18, 2024

Buffalo Field Campaign announced on Monday it will host on June 26, 2024 a gathering to honor the white buffalo born in Yellowstone National Park on June 4th. The birth was the first documented white buffalo born in the national park.

ellowstone Park is home to the only continuously wild buffalo population in the United States. Among tribal nations, the birth of a white buffalo is held in the highest regard and considered sacred.

The honoring ceremony will be held at Buffalo Field Campaign headquarters in West Yellowstone, Montana. Presiding over the ceremony will be Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Generation Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe and Bundle.

"The birth of the white buffalo calf in Yellowstone has captivated the world. For it to take place within the only continuously-wild herds of buffalo is tremendous," said James Holt, executive director for Buffalo Field Campaign. "I'm honored the Campaign will, once again, host Chief Arvol Looking Horse. I hope this sacred occurrence will aide the plight of wild buffalo, for their existence is needed by all beings, especially here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem."

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11 am



Where: Buffalo Field Campaign headquarters, 14365 Hebgen Lake Road, West Yellowstone, Montana 59758



Who: Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Generation Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe and Bundle will lead a gathering to honor the birth of a white buffalo calf in Yellowstone.



Buffalo Field Campaign is encouraging everyone attending to be self-sufficient. Please bring chairs, blankets, bottles for water, food, snacks, and any additional provisions you may require. Camping is limited onsite. Please RSVP for camping space by contacting [email protected].



Additional information about the gathering will be posted online:

www.buffalofieldcampaign.org

www.worldpeaceandprayer.com

