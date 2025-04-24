Gathering of Nations Powwow Will Draw Thousands to Albuquerque This Weekend

Details By Kaili Berg April 24, 2025

The Gathering of Nations, the largest powwow in North America, kicks off on Friday, April 25, at 12 noon in Albuqueque, New Mexico.

Now in its 42nd year, the Gathering of Nations brings together more than 750 Indigenous nations from across the continent for a weekend of dancing, singing, art, and community. Some 3,000 Native American dancers and thousands of others will fill the stands.

The weekend kicks off Thursday night with the Miss Indian World Traditional Talent Presentations at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Contestants are judged on their cultural knowledge, public speaking, and traditional talents.

Friday and Saturday, the main event takes over Expo New Mexico at Tingley Coliseum. Grand Entry, where dancers enter the arena in full regalia, happens twice each day, at noon and in the evening.

Between those sessions, visitors can walk the Indian Traders Market, listen to live music at Stage 49, grab food from Native-owned vendors, and watch dance contests in every category and age group.

There’s also a Horse & Rider Regalia Parade both days, honoring the relationship between Native people and horses.

Special contests are planned, including events for children with disabilities, a memorial dance for the late James Reed, and a Tiny Tots showcase for the youngest dancers.

The festival will wrap up Saturday night with the crowning of the new Miss Indian World, a young woman who will spend the next year traveling as a cultural ambassador for Native communities.

The Gathering of Nations Powwow will begin on Friday, April 25 and last until Satturday night, April 26. Tickets are $25 for a day pass or $45 for a two-day wristband. Reserved seating is available for $65 to $85. Parking costs $20 a day, with options for in-and-out access or full weekend passes. Kids under 2 get in free if they sit on a lap.

