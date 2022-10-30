Frank Spague, Son of Former Gun Lake Tribal Chairman D.K. Sprague Goes Missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frank Sprague, 57, the son of former Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan (Gun Lake Tribe) Chairman D.K. Sprague went missing Saturday morning. Frand Sprague is a respected cultural teacher in the Great Lakes region.

Family and friends became worried after he did not show up on Saturday. Sprague, who is a tribal citizen of the Gun Lake Tribe, harvested some manoomin (wild rice) two weeks ago in northern Michigan. He personally invited several friends to process the manoomin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The last telephone conversation anyone had with Sprague occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and he texted another friend about 11:00 a.m. to say he would see her at 12:30 p.m. at the gathering to process the manoomin.

Family and friends told Native News Online on Sunday night that it is uncharacteristic for Sprague not to be where he said he would be, especially when it comes to cultural events, such as the one he personally planned.

That text was the last communication anyone had with Sprague.

Sprague drives a 2016 white Ford F50 pickup with FX4 on the sides of the vehicle. The vehicle's license plate is: Michigan - EBE B489.

The Gun ake Tribal Police were alerted by the family, as well as the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Height: 6ft.

Weight: 280lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black/Gray

Tattoos: Frank has a tattoo on his left arm with a thunderbird overlooking a turtle with a medicine wheel; a tatoo on his right calf.

Family and friends will be at the Sixth Street Bridge along the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Mich. at 9:00 a.m. with flyers that will be distributed in effort to locate Spague.

If you have seen FRANK SPAGUE, or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Frank’s daughter Gena at 616-437-6706, Gun Lake Tribal Police at 269-397-1610; or the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616-632-6100.







