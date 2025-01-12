Fox News Host Faults 'The Native Americans' for California Fires

Details By Native News Online Staff January 12, 2025

Fox News host Jesse Watters connected dam removals requested by Native American tribes to California's wildfire crisis, saying Governor Gavin Newsom removed four dams “because the Native Americans told him to do it.”

During the January 8 broadcast of “The Five,” Watters criticized California's fire response, noting that crews “have contained 0% of this fire.” He then pointed to dam removals, saying Newsom “tore more dams down — four — than anybody in the history of this country. Because the Native Americans told him to do it, because it would save some salmon. Now look at this.”

The fires have killed 16 people and destroyed over 12,000 structures.

The dam removals Watters referenced are part of a long-planned restoration of the Klamath River ecosystem, supported by tribal nations, environmental groups, state- and federal officials. These dams are located hundreds of miles north of the current fire zone.

The Palisades Fire, the largest of several blazes, has burned through 37,000 acres and remains only 11% contained. More than 153,000 residents have evacuated as flames threatened communities in Brentwood and Encino. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna reported 13 people remain missing, though officials have not confirmed if these disappearances are connected to the fires.

Governor Newsom has ordered an investigation into reports of water pressure loss at fire hydrants and problems accessing the Santa Ynez Reservoir — issues unrelated to dam removals in other parts of the state.

Watters' comments echo similar claims made by President-elect Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social that Newsom "refused to sign the water restoration declaration" that would have allowed water to flow from Northern to Southern California.

Newsom dismissed these claims in an NBC News "Meet the Press" interview, calling them "inexcusable because it's inaccurate" and "incomprehensible to anyone that understands water policy in the state."

Los Angeles County has declared a public health emergency due to smoke and air quality concerns. Health officials warned that particulate matter from the fires poses both immediate and long-term risks to residents.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter